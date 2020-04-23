Covid-19: Nigerian Sex Workers Test Negative; Processed For Deportation

The Ghana Immigrations Service (GIS) in the Upper East Region is holding some seven Nigerian illegal migrants believed to be commercial sex workers, and will process them for deportation once Ghana's borders and airports are opened for operations.

The seven illegal migrants, all females, were picked up at a location at Kongo in the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region upon a tip-off by some concerned residents who described them as persons engaged in commercial sex work in the area.

According to the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of the GIS, ASP Martin Soyeh, the ladies have all had their samples taken and tested for COVID-19, especially when their presence and activities in the area became suspicious.

“The good news is that they all tested negative to COVID-19, but we are still keeping them because they do not have the requisite permit to stay in Ghana. Once the borders are opened and people can travel out of Ghana, we will process them for deportation,” he added.

ASP Soyeh commended the residents for taking the right step to inform the GIS, and called on all landlords in the Nabdam District and the entire region to update the service with the details of foreigners who are staying in their houses.

Even though landlords are expected to furnish the GIS with information and details of foreigners living in their houses, it has become very critical now in the face of COVID-19 and closure of the country's borders.

According to ASP Soyeh, landlords who keep information and details of foreign tenants away from the GIS can be punished if the service gets hold of them.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Region still has eight COVID-19 positive cases, and the local radio stations have all intensified their awareness creation and public education on the prevention of COVID-19.

---Daily Guide