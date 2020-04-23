Abibinsroma Foundation On 2020 World Earth Day (50th Anniversary-Climate Action)

Listen to article

Amidst the menace of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the earth still needs us in these trying times. As this Golden Jubilee is themed: climate action, what can we do for the earth to help us in these trying times? The global pandemic shows us that we need the earth and the earth needs us… an influential constituent of its ecosystem. The voice of the famous American country singer John Denver in his famous song “it's about time” echoes the words: “It's about time we start to see it, the earth is our only home. It’s about time we start to face, we can't make it here all alone. It’s all of us or none! It is now evident that sanitation is important, considering the prevention measures of the novel coronavirus. We have to ensure that all those around us are safe and we personally observe all laid protocols. At the end of the COVID-19 storm, all nations will still have to continue with adaptation and mitigation strategies in contribution to national commitments to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. We also take this day to recognize Denis Hayes, Gaylord Nelson, Selma Rubin, Marc McGinnes, and Bud Bottoms of the USA who fought and brought forth the idea of annual World Earth day celebration after the infamous 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill.

While the coronavirus may prevent us from coming together in physical contact, it will not force us to keep our voices down. We may be apart, in isolation or quarantine, but through the power of digital media, we’re also more connected than ever. Even though activists in most areas of Africa might not have enough resources like access to data kits, fast and cheap internet at the moment to engage in making this day a grand and blissful one, we can think of ideas like using our social media applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to promote climate education via music, videos, art and education.

Remember, as climate activists globally, we are one…but we are many. “Together, apart” for the first time, we can contribute to tackling climate change and a pandemic (COVID-19) by empowering more than one billion people to grow and support the next generation of environmental activists. As we wield the torch that bears the flame of hope we wish to keep it that way since is a flame of hope has been burning for exactly 50 years.

#EarthDay2020

By: Isaac Korku Dorgbetor, For AbibiNsroma Foundation (ANF)

MSc. Int. Masters in Environmental and Agricultural Resource Management, University of Zagreb.