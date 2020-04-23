Jayee University College Src President Calls On All Embassies And High Commissions In Ghana To Help Foreign Students In This Time Of Global Pandemic

Listen to article

The SRC President of Jayee University College His Excellency Stephen Krah-Mensah Junior has pleaded to Ambassadors of foreign countries to help their citizens during this COVID19 pandemic. Many foreign students are going through hardship in this time of the pandemic and have made the SRCs in various institution are now struggling to care for them.

Foreign citizens who are students in the country and couldn’t go homes during this time of world pandemic where the mandate to stay in their various hostels or rented apartments outside the campus.

Again mandatory all institutions partake in the online lectures which there would be the need of data to access has placed a financial burden on the foreign students and the SRC as a whole .” If they can’t get money to buy food to eat how much more can they get money to buy airtime for online learning “ he said.

Jayee university college students representative council (JUC SRC) have made provision to deliver food items, drinks and others for such students but the cost involved isn’t easy and we, therefore, call the various embassies to help.

Also, we plead that government officials should look back to the universities in this country in terms of donations so that they can continue to help these foreign students and all students in school hostels who are short of relieving items.

He also advises them to make use of the little given to them by any leader of the SRC or government officials because we are not in ordinary time as the President of Ghana stated

Story by Nana Boateng