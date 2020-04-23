Covid-19: German Pharmaceutical Companies To Test Vaccine By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Approval has been granted German Pharmaceutical Companies to test covid-19 vaccine in Germany. German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, April 22. He says “German pharmaceutical companies today got approval to test covid-19 vaccine in Germany. Important step.” CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
