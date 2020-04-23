ModernGhanalogo

23.04.2020 Health

Covid-19: German Pharmaceutical Companies To Test Vaccine

By News Desk
Approval has been granted German Pharmaceutical Companies to test covid-19 vaccine in Germany.

German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, April 22.

He says “German pharmaceutical companies today got approval to test covid-19 vaccine in Germany. Important step.”

