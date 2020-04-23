UE/R: Bolga Markets To Be Closed Over Social Distancing Issues

Following the increasing the number of coronavirus cases in the Bolgatanga Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive in consultation with the other stakeholders has closed down the two main markets over disregard for social distancing measures.

The MCE for Bolgatanga Amiyuure Joseph Atura indicated that, the social distancing which plays a key role in preventing the spread of the virus has not been going on well as expected in Bolgatanga on market days with most of the traders coming from Yelowongo in Burkina Faso.

He added that it was necessary to close down on market days for four markets to avoid further spread of the virus.

A trader told this reporter that the Municipal Assembly needed to intensify its public education and provide hand washing facilities in the Municipality to prevent as part of efforts towards fighting covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a rise in cough, sneezing catarrh and sore throat in the north, following a dusty storm currently sweeping across the northern parts of the country.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Upper East Region now stands at eight (8) with One (1) death. Equal sex distribution, 4 females and 4 males. Seven from the Bolgatanga Municipality and one from Bawku Municipal.