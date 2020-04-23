Huckleberry Donate Face Masks To Kokrobite District Police

Media and I.T firm Huckleberry Inc. as part of its contribution in helping fight against the global pandemic covid-19, has donated face masks to the Kokrobite District Police Headquarters under the Ga-South Municipal Assembly.

This charitable gesture took place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the premises of the police station with a three (3) member team of the firm and eight (8) police officers.

With two reported cases in the Tuba-Kokrobite community during the partial lockdown period, the firm deemed it imperative to give out face masks to a selected government and private institutions whose responsibilities are social.

According to Mr. John Bannerman, the co-owner of Huckleberry Inc., this charity gesture would be extended to other communities as well as government and private institutions.

The brief presentation was climaxed with a vote of thanks from Chief Inspector Abu, who stood in for Commander Buxton, the head of the District Police Headquarters, Kokrobite.