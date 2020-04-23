GACC Lauds Govt For COVID-19 Trust Fund

A statement signed by Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary of GACC on Wednesday, also applauded the private companies, individuals, religious organisations, and civil society organisations, which had donated to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The Board of Trustees of the Fund, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, receives contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

The Public Trust is managed by an independent body of trustees to ensure public accountability and the proper deployment of the funds.

It also lauded the State social intervention measures to ameliorate the effect of the ban on public engagements on commerce, and thus the livelihood of Ghanaians, particularly, the most vulnerable in our society.

The GACC also expressed appreciation to the men and women working on the frontlines to return socio-economic lives to normalcy.

It, however, urged the Government and all persons in charge of procuring goods and services to be guided by value for money considerations, and strictly abide by the emergency public procurement laws.

The statement said the GACC and like-minded CSOs would lead the charge of citizens to demand accountability.

It encouraged all and sundry to abide by the safety and hygiene protocols, and restrictions on movements, as instructed by the health experts, to minimise the spread and eradicate the virus.

---GNA