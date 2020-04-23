Former DCE For Assin South Passes On

She died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling some illness.

Mr Peter Kwame, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Communications Director confirmed her death to GNA at Assin Homaho.

The former DCE who was in her early 50s left behind three children and an over 90 years old Mother.

She had been the Constituency Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC from 2008 to 2016.

Mr Kwame denied rumours linking her death to either Covid-19 or tragic road accident, but explained that she had not been well for some time and was seeking medical attention frequently at the hospital.

He described the former DCE as hardworking and a mother to all who was determined to bring development to all communities and worked with all persons regardless of one's political affiliation.

---GNA