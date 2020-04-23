Women In Engineering Donate To Sanitation Ministry To Support Market Women

Women in Engineering (WINE), a group under the Ghana Institution of Engineering donated items to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus in the country.

The items is meant to support market women in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The items include 10 veronica buckets, locally woven baskets, 3 boxes of hand sanitizer, 10 boxes of liquid soap and locally manufactured face masks.

The group said the donation is part of its contribution to the fight against covid-19 by way of extending a helping hand to market women who are classified as vulnerable.

According to the group, the gesture will aid these market women observe all the safety precautions outlined by the World Health Organisation to stem the spread of the virus.

In a short remark, Dr. Enyonam Kpekpena, President of Women in Engineering said: “On behalf of the Women in Engineering and on behalf of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, we present these items to the markets for short term measure to improve the sanitation and the situation in the market regarding the COVID-19 pandemic”.

She added, “We are asking our market women to use these items and to follow the measures that our president has given to us so that we can contain the situation and then we can all fight this COVID-19.”

Having received the items, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah applauded the group for the kind gesture.

“We want to commend you for this kind gesture to our market women," she said, "the woven baskets, in particular, will go a long way to prevent the situation where foodstuffs are displayed on the floor at the various market places."

Markets women at Malata market, Tema Community 1 market and the Kumasi central market are billed to receive the items.