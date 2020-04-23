Court Jails Trader 63months For Stealing, Causing Harm

Kwadwo Asamoah pleaded guilty to stealing and causing unlawful harm. He was convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector William K. Boateng told the Court presided over Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that Enoch Osei the complainant is a resident of Tabora whilst Asamoah also resides at Kantamanto, all suburbs of Accra.

Prosecution said both convict and the complainant trade at the Kantamanto market.

He said on April 7, this year, the mobile phone of one Solomon Lamptey, a trader and witness in the case got lost at the Kantamanto market when he was charging it.

Chief Inspector Boateng said the next day, at about 0900 hours, Asamoah was found with the phone and some traders arrested him.

He said the complainant who is a friend to Asamoah pleaded with those who arrested him not to send him to the Police Station, but to the elders in the market who referred the suspect to the rules of the market, which says anyone caught stealing and has rasta hairdo should have his hair shaved off.

The Prosecution said the complainant who had a pair of scissors on him, brought it out for Asamoah's hair to be shaved to set him free.

The Prosecution said after Asamoah hair was cut, he was set free, but furious he grabbed two empty bottles, broke them and stabbed the complainant on both shoulders and on the right side of his neck.

Chief Inspector Boateng said Asamoah was arrested by some traders and handed over to the Railways Police Station, whilst the complainant was rushed to the Korle bu Teaching Hospital.

He said after investigations, Asamoah was charged and put before court.

---GNA