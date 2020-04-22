Covid-19: Presidential Advisor Dismisses Reports That 15,000 Ghanaians Will Die

It was also not true that three million Ghanaians would be infected with the novel Coronavirus, according to Presidential Advisor on Health.

These projections were attributed to him following an interview he granted to a media house in Accra on Tuesday night, during which he was asked to project Ghana's pre-peak case scenario based on some developed models.

Dr Nsiah-Asare explained that the figures he gave in response was only based on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) hypothesis or model in a situation, where Ghana would not take any measures or actions to contain the disease.

However, the former Ghana Health Service boss emphasised that: "We will not get there," while speaking at a media briefing organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Information's to update citizens on COVID-19 issues.

His position was based on the actual figures Ghana was recording with regard to positive cases, the severity of the cases, the number of deaths as well as the pragmatic health and security measures being implemented to prevent the spread, trace, test and treat the disease.

Ghana's total case count stands at 1,154, with 120 recoveries.

There are, however, nine deaths, and more than 1,000 persons responding well to treatment.

Dr Nsiah Asare explained that the WHO's baseline projections, per its model for Ghana, had suggested that without any interventions made by the country, there was the likelihood that 10 per cent of its population would be infected before the peak of its infection curve.

It had also suggested that out of this 10 per cent population, majority (about 80 per cent) of them, may not show any signs or symptoms and five per cent would also be very ill, of which 10 per cent of this critically number may die.

However, great successes were being achieved, he said, after initiating and enforcing the strict measures, including the closure of the country's borders, ban on human travelling and public gathering, and lockdown of hotspot areas for enhanced contact tracing and testing.

Others are the isolation of persons who had tested positive to the virus, enhanced surveillance systems, mandatory quarantine, social distancing and hygiene protocols.

There were also enhanced efforts for the domestic production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and their wide distribution to health facilities.

The government, he said, was also working with all stakeholders to ensure national self reliance by taking advantage of the present situation to increase the capacities of all sectors, including that of research institutions, for future interventions.

---GNA