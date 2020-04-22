Covid-19: 810 Persons Arrested During Lockdown – Police

Listen to article

A total of 810 people were arrested by the Ghana Police Service during the partial lockdown.

These suspects were picked up across the country for violating the restrictions on movement.

The Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent Sheila Kesse Abayie-Buckman disclosed that 127 cases in relation to the violation of lockdown restrictions were currently at the court.

She said 458 out of 810 were granted bail by the various courts.

“The number of cases in the court stood at 127 and the number of persons involved in these cases was 810 so out of these, 458 were granted bail by the various courts and the people who were convicted stood at 54. I am sure you heard about the conviction of people who were throwing a party yesterday. So these are part of those arrested,” she added.

8,000 frontline police officers ordered to self-quarantine

Meanwhile, about 8,000 frontline police officers in the fight against COVID-19 have been directed to self-quarantine.

According to the Police Service, samples of these officers have been taken for testing.

“They have been encouraged to self-quarantine and not mingle with people. For Accra, Tema, Kumasi we are looking at not less than 8,000. The Police Hospital takes these samples,” said Superintendent Sheilla Kesse Abayie.

Ghana's Coronavirus case count currently stands at 1,154.

Though the President lifted the partial lockdown on Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi and Tema, the new public gathering advisories, which included a ban on gatherings remains in place.

