Sanitation Ministry Gets Boost From Aqua Africa

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has received a donation of One Hundred and Forty boxes of Carbolic Soap as part of the program of activities by the Ministry to promote personal hygiene and combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation of the item was made by the Country Director for Aqua Africa, Mr. Philip Forster through Uniliver Company.

In his brief remarks, Mr. Philip Forster said the donation was to support the efforts of the Ministry at this critical time of COVID-19.

He said the soap was basically to promote the culture of handwashing to combat the spread of the virus.

The donation was received by the Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Hon Michael Gyato.

He thanked Aqua Africa for the kind gesture and pledged the commitment of the Ministry to put the items to good use in order to achieve it's intended objective.

Aqua Africa is one of the renowned Institutions in the WASH sector which is into the provision of small-town water systems.