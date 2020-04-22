Lifting Lockdown Doesn't Mean You Should Roam About Aimlessly - Rev. Twum

He reminded the public that the novek coronavirus disease was still around and could escalate if they took things for granted, urging people to stay home if they had nothing doing in town.

Rev. Twum gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after his church donated assorted items to three institutions in the Cape Coast Metropolis towards the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

The institutions that included; Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, Awim Polyclinic and Ankaful Maximum Prisons, received boxes of carbolic soaps, gallons of liquid soap, hand sanitizers and bundles of tissues worth over 5,000 Ghana cedis.

Rev. Twum noted that though the lockdown had been lifted, it still called for the public to be cautious to ensure that the disease did not spread, stressing that, nothing should be taken for granted.

“People should not take delight in just roaming about. It would have been best to stay at home until the cases minimize if the country had the resources, but looking at our economic situation, I think the best is what has been done,” he added.

Rev. Twum advised Ghanaians to adhere to the hygienic protocols including social distancing, handwashing with soap under running water and use hand sanitizers regularly to prevent the spread of the disease.

He encouraged Ghanaians to continue to pray for God's intervention for the nation to overcome the challenges in this COVID-19 period.

Madam Grace Yeboah, Nurse Manger at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital expressed gratitude to the Presbyterian Church for the gesture.

She appealed to other benevolent organisations and individuals to come to their aid.

For her part, Madam Evelyn Quansah, Nurse Manager at Awim Polyclinic, recounted how the lack of understanding about the disease from a section of the public was making work difficult at the facility.

She called for intensive education on the disease to get people to understand and comply with the established physical protocols.

---GNA