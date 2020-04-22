UG Lecturer Questions FDA Over COA FS Recall

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Dr Augustine Ocloo has raised concerns over the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) recall of the immune booster drug COA FS.

According to the researcher, the FDA has more questions to answer over its decision to recall the drug from the market.

The FDA has come under a deluge of criticisms from some Ghanaians following its decision to recall the popular product from the market over claims it is contaminated.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Dr. Ocloo who has researched into COA FS, said it is surprising that the FDA is now making claims against the drug when it has been around since 2016.

“FDA itself hasn’t come out to say the medicine is not good anymore, it is some batches they have issues with and that can be resolved. Since 2016, this product has been around since so does it mean that since 2016 the FDA hasn’t analysed it from microbiology? so why all of a sudden the whole product has become bad. I’m not saying they are cooking up stories but these are questions we should ask them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Producers of immune booster drug COA FS, Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission, have rejected claims by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) that the product is contaminated.

According to the manufacturers, a new laboratory test at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has proven that claims by the FDA about the drug are inaccurate.

In a statement, the manufacturers said: “We, therefore, find the Press Statement from the FDA that they detected a microbial contamination in COA FS as a surprise. The self-preserving nature of COA FS is the reason why we have never received any of the adverse drug reactions enumerated in the FDA Statement over the period. Contrary to the claims in the Press Statement, the evidence rather indicates that people with weakened immune systems and or kidney malfunctions, rather got better after taking COA FS. We find it unfortunate that the FDA seeks to associate the alleged contamination in COA FS to kidney failure. A thorough search through scientific literature shows that it is a particular strain of E. Coli that causes kidney problem, but the FDA has not provided any data to prove that this particular strain has been found in COA FS”.

---Starrfm.com.gh