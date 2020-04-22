Cloudy, Thundery Showers Within Coastal, Marine Environment Today — Ghana Metro Warns

ModernGhanalogo

22.04.2020 General News

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Metrological Agency (GMA) has announced that there will be cloudiness with the chances of thundery showers in the coastal and marine environment.

This, the agency said will be a result of rainstorms observed in parts of the country over the Southeastern borders.

In a statement, the Agency indicated that “A rainstorm observed today 22ND APRIL, 2020 @ 0800GMT over southeastern borders of Ghana is expected to cast cloudiness with chances of thundery showers over places within the coastal and marine environment from now till 1500UTC. The following places will be affected”.

Check places expected to experience the cloudiness and thundery showers today in the post below:

422202021725-l5gsk8v331-ghana-metro-statement

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
