If You Don't Reduce Fuel Prices We Will Increase Fares – Drivers

Members of the National Concerned Drivers Association have threatened to increase transportation fares by the end of this week if the government does not reduce the price of fuel at the pumps with immediate effect.

The association said its members have obeyed President Akufo-Addo's directives of reducing the number of passengers in their trotros and taxis as a measure to ensure social-distancing in commercial vehicles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The drivers noted that they expected fuel prices to have been reduced by now, taking into consideration the sharp decline of crude oil in the international market due to the coronavirus where a lot of countries are in a lockdown reducing the demand for oil drastically.

"We have noticed that the government does not have drivers at heart and is unconcerned when it comes to matters of improving the lives of drivers. We're therefore giving government up the end of this week, thus from now to 27th of April to reduce fuel prices or we will increase our fares," the angry drivers said in a statement.

The Association has also called on its mother body, the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), to also discuss with car owners to reduce the daily sales for drivers so that they can also maintain and reduce the number of passengers as the President's directives states.

--- classfmonline.com