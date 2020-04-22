COVID-19: Recoveries Now 120

Some 21 more people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus infection in Ghana.

The total recoveries now stand at 120, according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the country have shot up from 1,042 to 1,154.

“Ghana now has 1,154 cases so far, out of this, we have had about 120 having recovered. So they change from the 99 from the last reporting and of this recoveries 82 have come from the Ga East, UGMC has reported 17 recoveries, Ridge has reported 3 recoveries, the 37 Military Hospital has recovered four recoveries, Tema General Hospital has one and Ashanti Region has six, Wa has one recovery and Tamale has six,” the Director-General disclosed.

Number of recoveries from the various hospitals

82 from Ga East – 82

UGMC – 17

Ridge hospital – 3

37 Military Hospital – 4

Tema General Hospital – 1

Ashanti region – 6

Upper West (Wa) – 1

Northern Region (Tamale) 6 cases

---citinewsroom