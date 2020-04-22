COVID-19: Situation Report for Central Region as of April 21st

The Central Region has recorded 632 suspected cases of the novel Coronavirus as of April 21st, with 1 imported confirmed case from Greater Accra, according to the Regional Health Directorate.
This brings to 8 the total number of cases in the region, with 632 suspected cases. Out of 632 specimens taken for testing, 255 have tested negative and results of 377 samples are still pending. The Region, as of April 21, 2020, has recorded no death from the virus.
This was contained in a regional situational report released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to the media in the Central Region.
The eight (8) persons who tested positive are in stable condition and receiving treatment according to report.
The Situation Report (SitRep NO.6) outlines some interventions ongoing in the region to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as;
enhanced surveillance along the Coasts and putting fishermen travelling into
the country under mandatory quarantine.
Also, the SiteRep state that a meeting was held with members of Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) chaired by Honorable Regional Minister and University of Cape Coast
Authorities to discuss the issue of establishing testing of COVID facility in Central Region.
N0
Summary of Cases
Total No
1
New suspected cases today (routine surveillance)
55
2
New suspected cases (returnees/enhanced surveillance)
17
3
Total number of new suspected cases
72
4
New confirmed cases
1
5
New deaths
0
6
Cumulative suspected cases (routine surveillance)
190
7
Cumulative suspected cases (returnees/enhanced)
442
8
Total number of suspected cases (routine and returnees)
Source: Barbara Obeng Eagle FM.
