ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.04.2020 Health

Covid-19: Global Cases Hit 2,565,059

By News Desk
Covid-19: Global Cases Hit 2,565,059
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

A total of 2,565,059 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been counted around the world.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University in its latest report.

According to the report, the global death toll is now 177,496.

Total number of countries affected so far remains 185.

---Daily Guide

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

Govt’s Undue Delay In Updating COVID-19 Positive Figures A D...
20 minutes ago

COVID-19: Recoveries Now 120
35 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line