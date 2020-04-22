Covid-19: Global Cases Hit 2,565,059 By News Desk Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleA total of 2,565,059 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been counted around the world. This is according to the Johns Hopkins University in its latest report. According to the report, the global death toll is now 177,496. Total number of countries affected so far remains 185. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
---Daily Guide
