Dzifa Gomashie Support the less privileged in ketu South

Some 280 aged and less-privileged persons and head porters (locally known as AGBATÈTSORLAO) in the Ketu South constituency have received food items from Hon Abla Dzifa Gomashie as her support to them during the Corona Virus scare.

The Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made the presentations during visits to some communities in the constituency.

In the company of some constituency executives, she assured the beneficiaries that she understood the difficulties they currently face especially due to the closure of the Ghana-Togo Border.

She also explained that she had made it a personal decision to support them and to encourage them while they stay safe at home.

"Even though Ketu South is not under lockdown, the closure of the border is preventing you from going about your daily work, to feed your families, and we can all help you in our little ways," she said.

Hon Dzifa Gomashie then used the opportunity to educate them on how to safeguard themselves against the COVID-19 disease.

Mr. Ferguson Ahorlu, Organizer, and Dora Mikado, the Deputy Treasurer for the Party, who were part of the entourage, expressed their solidarity to the people too for coming out to meet the Parliamentary Candidate.

By Francis Vorsah