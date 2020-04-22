ModernGhanalogo

22.04.2020 General News

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy & Samini Named Among 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs In Ghana

By News Desk
Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy & Samini Named Among 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs In Ghana
The annual publication of outstanding young Ghanaian business leaders and entrepreneurs have been announced by The YCEO and Avance Media, a leading PR & Rating Agency.

The list which was launched in 2018 and announced annually is a comprehensive representation of young entrepreneurs blazing the trail and creating several job opportunities across the country.

According to Martin Sedem Dogbey, founder of The YCEO, the 2020 list represents young business leaders who have created exceptional businesses and serve as a great inspiration to other young entrepreneurs across Ghana and Africa.

The 2020 list also notably features entertainers such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and Dblack who also run their own enterprises aside their sterling career in showbiz.

Speaking about the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah mentioned that, this year’s list was released to serve as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs going through a various crises due to the Corona Virus pandemic. He also mentioned the launch of the #YoungCEOsAgainstCOVID19 campaign which will see all the listed CEOs sharing solidarity messages to encourage other young entrepreneurs through this period.

The 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana list which is arranged alphabetically below features 50 of Ghana’s most successful young business leaders across finance, technology, entertainment, agribusiness, fashion, social enterprise, media and real estate.

  1. Abdul Karim Abdullah || Afrochella
  2. Afua A. Aduonum || Askof Productions
  3. Aisha Ayensu || Christie Brown
  4. Albert Kusi || HMI Management Services
  5. Alloysius Attah || Farmerline
  6. Ameyaw Debrah || Ameyaw Debrah Media
  7. Amma Sefa - Dedeh Lartey || Reach for Change
  8. Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches
  9. Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo
  10. Awura Abena Agyeman || Wear Ghana
  11. Charles Nii Armah Mensah(Shatta Wale) || Shatta Movement Empire
  12. Desmond K. Blackmore (DBlack) || Black Avenue Muzik
  13. Emmanuel K. Jones - Mensah || Empire Domus
  14. Emmanuel Sammini (Samini) || High Grade Farms
  15. Enyonam Manye || Biz Trends Concept
  16. Farouk Khailann || Premium Africa Holdings
  17. Foster Awintiti Akugri || Hacklab Foundation
  18. Francis Kofigah || Doughman Foods
  19. Gregory Rockson || mPharma
  20. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || Hairsenta
  21. Ivy Barley || Developers in Vogue
  22. Jacob Kwaku Gyan || Adroit360gh
  23. Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana
  24. Joana Gyan || Golden Empire Legacy
  25. John Dumelo || John Dumelo Foundation
  26. Jorge Appiah || Kumasi Hive
  27. Josiah Kwesi Eyison || iSpace Foundation
  28. Kelvin Okyere || Springfield
  29. Kelvin Peter Atuguba || TEN Ghana
  30. Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO
  31. Kofi Amoa - Abban || Rigworld Group
  32. Kwaku Bediako || Chocolate Clothing
  33. Kwamivi Ashiaby || Eventic GH
  34. Lesley Aidoo Mensah || Afra K Fashion School
  35. Linda Ansong || Liberty Professionals
  36. Livingstone Satekla (Stonebwoy) || Burniton Music Group
  37. Michael Kwesi Ofori || UniEmploy
  38. Nana Kwame Bediako || Kwarleyz Group
  39. Patrick Nartey Mensah || PMN Group
  40. Peter Sedufia || OldFilm Productions
  41. Regina Honu || Soronko Academy
  42. Richard Nii Armah Quaye || Quick Angels
  43. Richard Osei || Asuavo Security
  44. Richmond Anim Damoah || RAD Communications
  45. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks
  46. Samuel Afari Dartey || Aqua Safari
  47. Selorm Betepe || SeloArt
  48. Valerie Obaze || R&R Luxury
  49. Victoria Michaels || Fashion Connect Africa
  50. Yvonne MacCarthy || Institute of Customer Service Professionals

---Avance Media

