Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy & Samini Named Among 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs In Ghana

The annual publication of outstanding young Ghanaian business leaders and entrepreneurs have been announced by The YCEO and Avance Media, a leading PR & Rating Agency.

The list which was launched in 2018 and announced annually is a comprehensive representation of young entrepreneurs blazing the trail and creating several job opportunities across the country.

According to Martin Sedem Dogbey, founder of The YCEO, the 2020 list represents young business leaders who have created exceptional businesses and serve as a great inspiration to other young entrepreneurs across Ghana and Africa.

The 2020 list also notably features entertainers such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and Dblack who also run their own enterprises aside their sterling career in showbiz.

Speaking about the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah mentioned that, this year’s list was released to serve as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs going through a various crises due to the Corona Virus pandemic. He also mentioned the launch of the #YoungCEOsAgainstCOVID19 campaign which will see all the listed CEOs sharing solidarity messages to encourage other young entrepreneurs through this period.

The 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana list which is arranged alphabetically below features 50 of Ghana’s most successful young business leaders across finance, technology, entertainment, agribusiness, fashion, social enterprise, media and real estate.

Abdul Karim Abdullah || Afrochella Afua A. Aduonum || Askof Productions Aisha Ayensu || Christie Brown Albert Kusi || HMI Management Services Alloysius Attah || Farmerline Ameyaw Debrah || Ameyaw Debrah Media Amma Sefa - Dedeh Lartey || Reach for Change Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo Awura Abena Agyeman || Wear Ghana Charles Nii Armah Mensah(Shatta Wale) || Shatta Movement Empire Desmond K. Blackmore (DBlack) || Black Avenue Muzik Emmanuel K. Jones - Mensah || Empire Domus Emmanuel Sammini (Samini) || High Grade Farms Enyonam Manye || Biz Trends Concept Farouk Khailann || Premium Africa Holdings Foster Awintiti Akugri || Hacklab Foundation Francis Kofigah || Doughman Foods Gregory Rockson || mPharma Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || Hairsenta Ivy Barley || Developers in Vogue Jacob Kwaku Gyan || Adroit360gh Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana Joana Gyan || Golden Empire Legacy John Dumelo || John Dumelo Foundation Jorge Appiah || Kumasi Hive Josiah Kwesi Eyison || iSpace Foundation Kelvin Okyere || Springfield Kelvin Peter Atuguba || TEN Ghana Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO Kofi Amoa - Abban || Rigworld Group Kwaku Bediako || Chocolate Clothing Kwamivi Ashiaby || Eventic GH Lesley Aidoo Mensah || Afra K Fashion School Linda Ansong || Liberty Professionals Livingstone Satekla (Stonebwoy) || Burniton Music Group Michael Kwesi Ofori || UniEmploy Nana Kwame Bediako || Kwarleyz Group Patrick Nartey Mensah || PMN Group Peter Sedufia || OldFilm Productions Regina Honu || Soronko Academy Richard Nii Armah Quaye || Quick Angels Richard Osei || Asuavo Security Richmond Anim Damoah || RAD Communications Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks Samuel Afari Dartey || Aqua Safari Selorm Betepe || SeloArt Valerie Obaze || R&R Luxury Victoria Michaels || Fashion Connect Africa Yvonne MacCarthy || Institute of Customer Service Professionals

---Avance Media