Distance Learning And Education – The Unintended Consequence

Listen to article

For over a century, the concept of the classroom and learning has remained largely unchanged and education in throughout the world is still executed with a tutor and student in a confined space over a specific time in a specific place.

Then just about 50 years ago, the concept of distance education and distance learning was introduced. In simple terms, distance education was introduced using the technology of the day where the tutor and the learner did not have to be in the same place at the same time but learning resources such as books, cassette tapes, videotapes and now using the internet are sent to the learner for engagement with the material in a constructivist way.

The ﬁeld of distance education has changed dramatically in the past ten years even moving away from structured learning in which the student and instructor are separated by place and sometimes by time.

Distance learning is currently the fastest growing form of international education. What was once considered a special form of education using non-traditional delivery systems, is now becoming an important concept and alternative in mainstream education.

Concepts such as networked learning, connected learning spaces, ﬂexible learning, and hybrid and blended learning systems have enlarged the scope and changed the nature of earlier distance education models. Web-based and web-enhanced courses are appearing in traditional programs that are now racing to join the “anytime, anyplace” educational structures.

Jackson Educational Complex is the premier college of education which commenced diploma in basic education for training teachers via distance learning and has been at it for over ten years and hence has perfected the art of the distance learning science.

The college till date has successfully graduated over 13000 students who are serving the country in most of the deprived, rural and urban areas contributing immensely to the socio-economic growth of the country. That is a great form of human resource empowerment.

The mode of distance learning employed by Jackson College of Education provides students with meticulously written modules, study materials, an online portal, a dedicated tutor, student forums, learning events and online video conferencing platforms, among others.

The careful modulation of all the necessary requirements and the constant support from tutors, supervisors and coordinators and management culminates in a trusted learning system where the students are able to learn by themselves, learn whenever they want and also wherever they choose.

The result has been tremendous at empowering the students who maybe even in employment at different locations or may have family commitments which make it impossible for them to pursue a regular college education.

Some of the noted benefits of distance learning as experienced by Jackson students and the college are; flexibility, comfort, instant support and updates, lower cost and flexible payments, much more eco-friendly and increased self- discipline.

Hence in the midst of this novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID 19), the take away learning for the future in terms of education is how to incorporate technology, online learning in our school systems which invariably means better investment in internet technologies and broadband expand across the country.