Free Face Mask Distribution — Council Of State Advocates

The Council of State is urging the government to consider providing all Ghanaians with free face masks.

At a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, the Council said such a move will help greatly in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The World Health Organisation has recommended the use of face masks, especially in public.

The Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siribuo II said the government must consider the free distribution of face masks to the populace to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The fact that all Council of State members are donning face masks is an indication that the wearing of face masks have become part of the regime of prevention. We have to accept that this would also mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Nana Otuo Siribuo II added that “as much as we appreciate the integrity and the good intentions of the trustees of the COVID-19 Trust Fund if we could suggest having the face masks sewn in millions so that every Ghanaian could have the benefit of the face mask and wear it,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo in a televised national broadcast last Sunday advised Ghanaians to wear face masks as a measure to prevent contracting COVID-19.

“I want to encourage you to wear a mask wherever you go, as it will help you not to contract the virus, and keep it clean… If you own a business or are providing a service, i.e. a barber, a hairdresser, a tailor, a taxi driver, a trotro driver and his 'mate', a shop keeper, a food seller, please do well to use a mask,” the president advised.

---citinewsroom