Christian Leaders Declare 3-day Prayer And Fasting To 'Drive Away' Covid-19

Church leaders across the country have declared a three-day national prayer and fasting programme to seek God's intervention over the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

The programme starts from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

At a meeting with the president, Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Paul Boafo said the church will do all it can to support the government to win the fight against the pandemic.

“All of us have come together to organize a 3-day national prayer and fasting programme starting Friday through to Sunday this very week which is part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how Ghana is also helping to fight it,” he said.

Last month, President Akufo-Addo declared a national day prayer and fasting over the COVID-19 pandemic which was duly observed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The prayer and fasting programme was to seek God's intervention as the country and the world battled the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has infected hundreds of thousands of people and claimed many lives across the globe.

At the time, Ghana had confirmed 53 cases with 2 deaths.

“Whilst we continue to adhere to these measures and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us also to seek the face of the Almighty. So on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians – Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic,” President Akufo-Addo said in the address to declare the day.

The prayer and fasting programme, spearheaded by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs also saw Muslims involved after the national chief imam, Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu called on Muslims to get involved and even extend the Muslim prayer and fasting to include Thursday.

Ghana, as at April 21, 2020, has confirmed 1024 cases of COVID-19 with 99 recoveries and 9 deaths.

---citinewsroom