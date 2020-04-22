Sunyani: B/A Presbytery Donates COVID-19 Relief Items To Health Facilities

The Brong-Ahafo Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has donated relief items to some health facilities such as the Municipal Government Hospital and SDA Hospital in Sunyani.

The items which include boxes of Sanitizers, liquid soap, tissues, hand gloves, face masks, detergents, bags/sachets and bottles of water and some essentials, worth over GH₵ 6,500 were meant to augment government’s effort in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The Chairperson for the B/A Presbytery Rev Dr. William Kwabena Ofosu-Addo who made the presentation at separate ceremonies, in an interview, noted that the church took the initiative to show appreciation for the continuous sacrifice and commitment exhibited by health workers as front liners in the wake and fight against the coronavirus pandemic, considering the associated risks.

He emphasized that Social Distancing as one of the protocols to prevent the spread of the virus did not mean “stigmatization and social disconnection” from families and the living God. Rev Dr. W.K. Ofosu-Addo urged Christians to be spiritually closer to God and Ghanaians to be united in faith and prayer while observing all the necessary protocols instituted by the government. He advised the public to frequently wash their hands, use sanitizers and observe personal hygiene.

He said the Presbyterian Church of Ghana would continually stand by the nation with its unwavering support as usual in these abnormal times.

The Clerk of the Presbytery Rev George Yeboah-Boakye shared the word of God in a short sermon with emphasis on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ signifying the triumphant victory over diseases and death.

The Sunyani District Minister Rev Sam Foster Kwakye of the Ebenezer Congregation supported by Rev Ministers of the gospel, representing the Districts and Congregations in the catchment areas of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, led a fire-brand intercessory prayer for the nation and COVID-19 patients.

The Medical Superintendents who receive the items on behalf of the management of the beneficiary Hospitals expressed their gratitude and readiness to put their lives on the line for the country. Mr. Philip Karikari stressed on strict adherence to social distancing as a sure way to avoid the spread of the virus.

They also advised the public to use nose masks and learn from history by referring to the 1918 Pandemic which claimed many lives.