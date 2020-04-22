COVID-19; NEDCo MD Donates PPEs To Health Facilities In Pusiga

Listen to article

As the world battles the sky-rocketing soaring of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the 2016 New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary candidate for Pusiga constituency of the Upper East Region, Mr. Osman Ayuba Aludiba has donated some Personal Protective Equipment to health facilities in the pusiga district.

The estimated GH$11,800 Managing Director of NEDCo's benevolent gesture saw managers of the Widana Presbyterian and the Pusiga health Centres benefiting: 50 Safety Wellington boots, 50 protective eye goggles, 50 protective coveralls gowns and 30 (200ml) boxes of hand sanitizers.

This is the second donation of the former Parliamentary candidate after similar donation of Veronica buckets and gallons of liquid soap were made to traditional authorities, youth bases and market squares a forth night ago.

Donating the items on behalf of the Politician, Mr. Abdulai Alembilla, thanked healthcare workers within Pusiga District and Ghana as a whole for putting their lives on the line to defend and protect the entire Ghanaian population in the wake of this deadly pandemic that has brought the whole world on its knees.

He also told the media that another consignment of PPEs has been procured for the Kulungungu and Nakoom Health Centres as well as some CHPS zones.

Receiving the PPEs on behalf of the healthcare providers, Mr. Nuhu Issah thanked Mr. Osman for his benevolence and assured that the items will be put to good use.

He further reiterated the urgent need to create more awareness of the COVID-19 and educate everyone to be very cautious and adhere to all the precautionary protocols outlined by the World Health Organisation which includes; observing social distancing, staying home, practicing proper handwashing with soap under running water, avoid touching frequently touched surfaces and regular use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer