CVM Condemns John Mahama for Donating Food On Partisan And Tribal Lines

The leadership of the Concerned Voters Movement(CVM) is very worried about the attitude of Former President John Mahama in this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

Former President John Mahama presented a quantity of food items to the National Democratic Congress COVID-19 Team for onward distribution to only card-bearing members of the National Democratic Congress in the Lockdown areas.

The canned and packaged foodstuffs were distributed on tribal grounds. Some households within the Lockdown areas suspecting to be against NDC and John Mahama were completely ignored by the National Democratic Congress COVID-19 Team. This is a very disgraceful act to our democracy.

Ama Nimoh, a 60-year-old poor widow in Ashaiman Constituency was denied access to Mahama's food and was verbally abused by the guards of NDC COVID-19 Team supervising the distribution of John Mahama's food simply because the woman's daughter was singing free SHS Song composed by Daddy Lumba.

CVM wishes to condemn the conduct of the National Democratic Congress COVID-19 Team for sharing food on grounds of discrimination, political and tribal lines. The behaviour of the NDC COVID-19 Team is very shameful.

If not for Politics, John Mahama and National Democratic Congress COVID-19 Team should have partnered the Gender Ministry and Ministry of Local Government in the distribution of Mahama's canned and packaged foodstuffs to the vulnerable and deprived communities under the Lockdown areas.

....Signed...

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder And President)