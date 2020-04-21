COVID-19: Two Cases Test Negative In Tano North Municipality

She said the suspects were placed and monitored on self-isolation until the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) released their results.

The Municipal Health Director said the Municipality had stepped up precautionary measures and created holding rooms at the Bomaa Government Hospital and the St John of God Catholic Hospital at Duayaw-Nkwanta to contain any suspected case.

Mrs Aryee disclosed this on Tuesday at Duayaw-Nkwanta when Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North presented Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Health Directorate to combat the spread of the disease in the Municipality.

The PPE worth GH¢100, 000.00 comprised 6,000 hand gloves, thermometer guns, 3,000 hand sanitizers, gallons of liquid and carbonated soaps, a quantity of tissue papers, 2,000 pieces of nose masks and shields, some Veronica buckets, washing bowls, and detergents.

Mrs Aryee emphasized the COVID-19 was real and advised the populace in the area to adhere to health safety protocols to combat the spread of it.

She thanked the MP for her continuous support towards improving the health of the people and appealed to other individuals and corporate organisations to support the Directorate to facilitate quality health care delivery services in the area.

Mrs. Prempeh who is the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, advised parents to ensure that their children stay in-doors in order not to expose them to avoidable dangers.

She said as the government increased measures to fight the COVID-19, parents had the responsibility to ensure that their children were protected from contracting the virus.

Therefore, parents must teach their children on the proper method of handwashing with soap, and restrict their movements as well.

Mrs. Prempeh advised the Directorate to ensure that health facilities in deprived areas in the Municipality benefited from the PPE.

---GNA