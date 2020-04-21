Covid-19: 'All-die-be-die So Step Out And Go To Work' – Kofi Akpaloo To Ghanaians

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana(LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has asked Ghanaiains to step out and go to their jobs lest they will be killed by hunger.

He said despite a surge in coronavirus cases, the worsening economic condition makes the country especially, those down the poverty line, more vulnerable to the coronavirus disease.

“It’s quite meaningful to resume economic activities as fast as possible, regardless of what public-health concerns we face. If you sit home, there’s a likelihood that hunger can kill you, and if you step out to go and work without proper safety measures you can be infected and be killed by the virus. But I feel its better to come out and work so that even if you contract the disease you’ll have enough liquidity to take care of yourself. To be honest, this dispensation is proper ‘all-die-be-die’.

He argued that critics who have lashed out at Akufo-Addo for lifting the Lockdown prematurely are too lazy and just prefer to be on lockdown.

According to him, it's to a large extent comforting that Scientists have found the sequencing genome of the coronavirus in Ghana, which will greatly help in combating the novel coronavirus(covid-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service(GHS) says the government prior to the lifting of the Lockdown had adequate information that showed it would be safe to lift the restrictions on movement.

President Akufo-Addo effective Monday, April,20, 2020, lifted the three week partial Lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema areas.

“I must make it clear that lifting these restrictions does not mean, we’re letting our guard down,” the President noted in a Televised broadcast on Sunday, adding all other measures are firmly in place and has not been relaxed.

Some sections of the public are quite apprehensive of the quick decision taken by the President to lift the Lockdown restrictions saying it’s premature in the day.

But the Director of Health Promotion at the GHS in an interview with Kasapa 102.5 FM revealed that the President took a measured approach, guided by the science in ending the partial Lockdown in the Greater, Accra and Kumasi areas.

---kasapafmonline