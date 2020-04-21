Hon. Lydia Alhassan Got It Wrong—Mr Mathias Tulasi

Mathias Tulasi, the Chief Executive Officer of Literacy Ambassadors Ghana (LAG), a non-governmental literacy organisation has lamented over the statement made by Hon Lydia Alhassan for prosecuting those without face masks.

His full statement below

The call by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wugon, Lydia Alhassan, advocating for prosecution and conviction of people who do not put on face masks when they step out from their homes is problematic and not the best way forward.

We could all recall that during the last address given by President Akufo-Addo on COVID-19, he admonished Ghanaians to put on their face masks anytime they go out of their residence as a way of curbing the spread of the disease.

Against that background, it is, therefore, prudent on our part especially on the part of the government to put up measures to get the face masks for those who do not have and cannot afford it.

Individuals and organisations should equally support the efforts of government in that regard so that every Ghanaian can own a nose mask.

It is, therefore, sad for Hon Lydia Alhassan to have suggested that the government should prosecute those who do not put on face masks thus would help prevent the spread of the deadly virus when she cannot even tell us the number of her constituents she supported with the face masks.

It's proper that we all adhere to the various protocols outlined to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and we must all at this crucial moment be seen advocating for government to supply the citizenry with free face masks and not saying those without it should be prosecuted.