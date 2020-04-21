Court Cautions Accused Person Sleeping At Court Premises

Daniel Owusu was waiting for his case to be called but slept off.

A Good Samaritan who saw the accused fast asleep woke him up.

When Owusu eventually entered the court, his matter had already been called and adjourned.

Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor prayed the court for Owusu's case to be recalled because he had earlier seen him at court's premises.

When the matter was recalled, the Chief Ahiabor who held brief of Chief Inspector William K. Boateng, informed the court that when the case called earlier, Owusu was fast asleep in front of the court premises.

The court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusuaa Appiah then advised the accused not to repeat the act again.

It then adjourned the trial to June 25.

Owusu is being held for allegedly possessing six wrappers of narcotic drugs at Madina in March last year.

He is currently on bail.

---GNA