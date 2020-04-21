COVID-19: Respected Zongo Businessman Ali Suraj Appeals To Others To Help

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a businessman, politician and an indigene of the Zongo community has encouraged affluent persons with Zongo Roots to send help back home as several poor Zongo residents real under the pangs of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Alhaji Ali Suraj demonstrated his leadership when he fully assumed the responsibility of feeding 100 households in the Asokore Mampong Municipality where he hails.

Mr. Suraj was visibly seen sharing relief items to ease the sufferings occasioned by the partial lockdown in some Zongo communities in the Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi metropolis and the Asutifi South Constituency during the lockdown period.

The relief items distributed included 1,000 bags of rice, 20,000 alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 100 pieces of Veronica buckets, 3,000 pieces of face masks and 2,000 2 liter bottles of cooking oil.

In addition, he led a Chinese delegation to make a donation of food items to the office of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu\ Sharubutu.

Speaking to this reporter he averred that “as a bona fide member of the Zongo community, I deem it appropriate to first off, assist my people in these difficult times before extending help to other sections of the country.’ Mr. Suraj stated.”

He also used the opportunity to commend the President for appointing many Zongo people to serve in his government and pleaded with the President to do even more in his next tenure of office which he is optimistic about.

Alhaji Ali Suraj also lauded what he called business-friendly policies of the Nana Akufo Addo administration which he insists played a role in placing him in a position to give back to his people.

“This donation is made possible courtesy the good policies the President has initiated and implemented which has made the country business-friendly and thus rejuvenated the economy.