COVID-19: Mahama Donate PPEs To Keta Hospital

Former President John Dramani Mahama has presented 40 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The former President's timely intervention follows an urgent appeal from the management of the hospital, which was widely reported by the media last Friday.

The items were presented on behalf of President Mahama, who is the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by a delegation led by the Chair of the NDC COVID-19 Technical Team, Mr. Prosper Bani.

Each set of PPE comes complete with a gown, goggle, face shield, N95 face mask, sterilized gloves, head cap, and a gumboot.

The Medical Superintendent of the Keta Municipal Hospital, Dr. Antoinette Akuban, thanked Mr. Mahama for the kind and timely gesture.

She noted with joy that health workers in her facility feel encouraged and appreciated in the national collective fight to defeat COVID-19 following Mr. Mahama’s intervention.

According to Professor Margaret Kwaku, a member of the NDC COVID-19 Technical Team, though Mr. Mahama had earlier donated sets of PPE to the Volta Regional Hospital in Ho, the former President was moved by media reports to embark on a second round of donations in the Volta Region.

The brief ceremony was attended by management of the Keta Municipal Hospital, Keta and Anlo Constituency Executives of the NDC, NDC Volta Regional Executives led by Chairman Henry Ametepe, the NDC Parliamentary Candidates for Keta and Anlo, Kwame Dzidzorli Gakpe and Richard Kwame Sefe respectively and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

---citinewsroom