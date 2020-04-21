Covid-19: Nigeria Deaths Hit 22 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Nigeria as of 11:10pm local time Monday, April 20, 2020 recorded a total of 22 deaths. It also recorded 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet. The Centre reported that total confirmed cases as of April 20, were 665, with 188 discharged. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria Deaths Hit 22
Nigeria as of 11:10pm local time Monday, April 20, 2020 recorded a total of 22 deaths.
It also recorded 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.
The Centre reported that total confirmed cases as of April 20, were 665, with 188 discharged.
---Daily Guide