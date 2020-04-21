ModernGhanalogo

Covid-19: Nigeria Deaths Hit 22

By News Desk
Nigeria as of 11:10pm local time Monday, April 20, 2020 recorded a total of 22 deaths.

It also recorded 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet.

The Centre reported that total confirmed cases as of April 20, were 665, with 188 discharged.

---Daily Guide

