We’re Committed To Fighting COVID-19 In Ghana – GMA Assures Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has assured government of its commitment to helping kick out the novel Coronavirus from the country post lockdown.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in a national address to the nation, lifted the COVID-19 induced partial lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Areas.

The decision has been met with mixed reactions.

General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Justice Yankson speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, April 20, 2020, after meeting with the President at the Jubilee House said they will do their bit in fighting the virus in the country.

“The President narrated to us beyond the health bit which the profession was looking at. Our priority is skewed towards health and he (president) has made it clear to us that, at this point, he has prioritized the social economic and other considerations slightly above the health implications for which reason he took that decision. We as an association have taken it into good faith and are committed to working with government to ensure that the people of Ghana are actually saved but not destroyed by this disease especially on the front of health workers,” he said.

He further disclosed that the association has made some recommendations to government and they are hoping for its implementation to make Ghanaians safe.

“We believe that we need to take a lot of proactive measures to ensure that even within the potential constraints that this unlocking would have brought to bear, each health personnel will be adequately protected for reason we made some very good suggestions to the President and he has taken them on board and we are expecting that as we move forward, those bids will be implemented for all of us to feel save,” he further added.

---citinewsroom