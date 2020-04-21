A Premier Son By Kwadwo Mintah-Nuamah Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articlePremier son, first to see the painful smile of the worldThe child to taste the lips of hardshipYou bear the mantleOf paternity and maternity yonderWhen Maami and Paapa are on hiatusPremier son, tending to the young alikePremier son, playing the role of senatorWhen melee reels its ugly face in the houseTearing yourself apart, fighting in vain,At last wearyYou call the next door neighborTo help calm chaosPremier son, wallowing in misery and sacrificesFor brother and sister to taste fortune.Of a single twist of fateThe belief that the creatorWill plough a way in the end.Premier son, hawking breeds of produceIn the streets, in the nook, in the crannyFrom morn to noon to duskJust to get a plateFor yourself and siblingsWhen the day goes to restPremier son, laying erectOn tattered threaded matYou pat yourself and as ifGleaning your labor the dayYou deeply sigh as if to shove your worriesBut in your pons, it is a markOf the stretched struggle tomorrow.Copyright ©19
