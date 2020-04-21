A Premier Son

Listen to article

Premier son, first to see the painful smile of the world



The child to taste the lips of hardship

You bear the mantle

Of paternity and maternity yonder

When Maami and Paapa are on hiatus

Premier son, tending to the young alike

Premier son, playing the role of senator

When melee reels its ugly face in the house

Tearing yourself apart, fighting in vain,

At last weary

You call the next door neighbor

To help calm chaos

Premier son, wallowing in misery and sacrifices

For brother and sister to taste fortune.

Of a single twist of fate

The belief that the creator

Will plough a way in the end.

Premier son, hawking breeds of produce

In the streets, in the nook, in the cranny

From morn to noon to dusk

Just to get a plate

For yourself and siblings

When the day goes to rest

Premier son, laying erect

On tattered threaded mat

You pat yourself and as if

Gleaning your labor the day

You deeply sigh as if to shove your worries

But in your pons, it is a mark

Of the stretched struggle tomorrow.

