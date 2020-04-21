MTN Ghana Provides Over 100 Free Websites To Aid Online Learning

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana is providing free internet connectivity to over 100 educational sites for private and public school students across Ghana.

The initiative forms part of MTN’s Y’ello Hope package to support the Government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of Corona Virus (COVID 19) Pandemic.

According to Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Ghana, who made these known in a News Release issued in Accra on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the package, sought to promote e-learning by enabling students and teachers to log on to over 100 educational sites to access information for free.

Mr. Kojo-Ganson disclosed that more than 15 tertiary institutions have been connected to 62 websites while Senior High and Basic Schools are benefiting from about 38 sites.

In all, he said, the MTN’s free educational websites package would support a total of 245,134 Ghanaians customers consuming over 3,493 GB data per day for educational purposes.