Denkyira Hemaa Supports Coronavirus Fight With Donation Of PPEs

Listen to article

Denkyira Hemaa, Nana Ama AYENSUA SAARA III has donated PPEs to some selected Health Facilities in her kingdom, made up of Upper and Lower Denkyira in the Central Region.

The donation was done on her behalf by Okyeame Kwabena Adu at Jukwa in the Hemang-Lower Denkyira District

The items were up of boots, overall coats an Googles and were received on behalf of the beneficiary facilities by a medical officer in charge of Jukwa Health Centre

Throwing more light of the presentation, Legal Advisor to Denkyira Hemaa, Lawyer Emmanuel Kwadwo Naanah explained that, the Queen Mother solicited the PPEs from GCB Bank for distribution to the Health Center hopping to enhance the work of health workers in this Coronavirus pandemic era.

Some of the beneficiaries' facilities were Dunkwa Government Hospital, Ayanfuri Health Centre, Diaso Health Centre and St.Benedict Hospital both in Upper Denkyira .

The rest were Jukwa Health Center, Watreso, Krobo, Mfuom, Frami and Bremang Health Centers in Lower Denkyira respectively