Kumasi: Long-Distance Travels Begin After Lifting Of Lockdown

Immediately after the partial lockdown was lifted by President Akufo-Addo, commuters in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have begun long-distance travels to different parts of the country.

During Citi News' visit to some bus terminals, passengers, a number of whom were in face masks, were seen boarding buses to Accra, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Koforidia, Wa and other areas.

At the VIP bus terminal in Kumasi, in particular, authorities disclosed to Citi News that they have put measures in place to ensure that all passengers and drivers put on nose masks and observe all necessary precautionary measures.

Some passengers who were travelling from Kumasi to Accra spoke to Citi News lauding drivers who have put in place measures to ensure better hygiene like running water, soap and sanitisers.

“If other drivers are not doing this, I think it won’t help but the VIP station is doing this which is going to help us very well,” one man said.

After a welcome period of inactivity, another passenger said the lifting of the partial lockdown had come at the right time.

“The lockdown has helped me to relax a bit. I had been working all day and all night all along so personally, it has helped me. But enough is enough, we have to get on and get things going or else we all collapse,” he said.

Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa, had been under a partial lockdown for the three weeks.

In this period, Ghana's coronavirus cases rose to 1,042.

---citinewsroom