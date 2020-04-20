Ban On Social Gathering Still In Force! Schools Remain Closed--NAPO

Listen to article

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has reminded Ghanaians that the ban on social gatherings remains enforced.

Additionally, he reminded all stakeholders in the educational sector that all schools remain closed until further notice.

He said even though President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had revoked the partial lockdown, the prohibition of gathering, shut down of schools and other public gatherings remained enforced.

The Minister stated this as a clarification to the announcement by President Akufo-Addo to lift the partial lockdown in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Areas with effect from today, Monday.

“I implore students, with guidance from parents to continue to learn using the distance education solutions we have started rolling out.

Tune in to the Ghana Broadcasting free to air learning channel GLTV (also on GoTV and DSTV), log in to www.iCampusGh.com (SHS students only) and use the Ghana Library Authority app to access various lessons, assessments and books,” Dr. Prempeh advised the students‬.

He further advised the students to “never stop learning” and continue to observe all the safety protocols outlined by the authorities