NE/R: Suspected Armed Robber Shot Dead; Two Others Injured

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead by the Police in the Gambaga District of the North East region.

The deceased suspect Mahamadu and his colleagues Amadu Sumana, Hamidu Issaka, and Musah Alima attacked and robbed traders returning from Gbandabila market at Kolguna junction on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Police after receiving the information rushed to the scene but the suspects fled before their arrival. However, upon a tip-off that the suspects were at their hideout preparing another robbery on the Gushegu – Gbintiri road, police proceeded there.

According to the North East regional police commander, DCOP Charles Domanban, upon the arrival of the police at the hideout, the suspects opened fire on the officers, compelling officers to return fire.

In the process, suspect Amadu was shot dead by the police while two other suspects, Musah Alima and Amidu Issaka sustained injuries.

The two injured have been treated and discharged while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Baptist hospital at Nalerigu.

In possession of the robbers were, a short single barrel gun, a locally manufactured Sten gun, 17 pistol ammunition in a magazine, 10 AAA cartridges, a rope, a hood, 3 mobile phones, 2 hats, 3 packets of royal cigarettes and a nose mask.

The suspects have been charged with Robbery and Preparing to Commit Crime; to wit Robbery.

