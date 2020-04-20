Covid-19: Kumasi Central Market Closed Hours After Opening Over Congestion, Failure To Wear Face Mask

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly have ordered the closure of the Kumasi Central market hours after President Akufo-Addo announced the lifting of the covid-19 partial lockdown which took effect today Monday April 20.

The closure was necessitated by the refusal of the traders to observe social distancing protocols.

"There are many people at the market, they are not wearing gloves and masks and no social distancing,” Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice reported from the Central Market Monday.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced the lifting the 3-week lockdown on Greater Accra and Kumasi, with effect from Monday, April 20.

Addressing the Nation on Sunday, April 19, 2020, the President, however, stated all other social distancing measures are still in place. Churches, Schools both Public and Private, will still remain shut.

According to President, the decision to enforce the 3-week lockdown was taken to give Government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.

