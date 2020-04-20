Covid-19: All My Ideas Were Given To Akufo-Addo Gov't– Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said all the suggestions he has been making since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana, were part of the National Democratic Congress’ COVID-19 Response Team’s paperwork which has already been handed over to the Akufo-Addo government.

In his epistle on Day 20 of the three-week lockdown just a few hours before President Nana Akufo-Addo lifted the restrictions, Mr Mahama said: “I received a suggestion on Facebook last week about reaching out directly to the President with the suggestions I have made in this series of posts”.

“Indeed, many of the recommendations I have made were drawn from the work of my COVID-19 Technical Advisory Team, which has already submitted these proposals to government in the form of two policy papers. The most recent one was delivered on Friday”, he said.

The flag bearer of the NDC encouraged “all to keep practising the preventive measures such as handwashing with soap under running water, and to continue social-distancing by staying at home”.

He said: “These are not normal times and we must continue to stick together and united as one nation, one people with one destiny”.

Ghana has, so far, recorded 1,042 cases of the virus with nine deaths and 99 recoveries.

The President, while lifting the three-week lockdown, told Ghanaians in his national address on Sunday, 19 April 2020 that the health authorities are clearing a backlog of some 18,000 COVID-19 samples.

--- Classsfmonline.com