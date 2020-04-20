Coronavirus: US Deaths Hit Over 40,000

The novel Coronavirus related deaths in the US, as of April 19, were more than 40,000.

The United States has had over 740,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as at yesterday.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of today, it says total confirmed cases worldwide are 2,406,745 and deaths 165,273.

About 185 countries are reported to be affected so far.

---Daily Guide