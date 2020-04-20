Akufo-Addo Government Has Reduced The Suffering Of Ghanaians

Between 2009 and 2016, Ghanaians were really suffering from the hands of the incompetent NDC Administration. The harsh economic conditions experienced by Ghanaians caused them to give an embarrassing defeat to John Mahama's Administration in the 2016 General Elections.

True to the expectations of Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo through prudent management of the Ghanaian economy has helped to:

1. Reduce the suffering of Teachers through:

a) Prompt payment of salaries

b)Payment of arrears for teachers

c) Payment of research and book Allowances.

2. Reduce the suffering of Teacher trainees through the restoration of Allowance for Teacher trainees.

3. Reduce the suffering of Nurses through the employment of over 54,000 nurses.

4. Reduce the suffering of Nursing trainees through the restoration of Allowance for Nursing trainees.

5. Reduce the suffering of Patients through:

a) Provision of over 275 Ambulances for One Constituency One Ambulance Project.

b)Payment of all arrears of the NHIS

6. Reduce the suffering of Traders through:

a)Digitization of the Economy

b)Paperless Port

c)Stability of the Cedi

d) Single Digit Inflation

e) Removal of Killer Taxes

f) Ghana hosting the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

7. Reduce the suffering of Pensioners through the payment of GHC 3.1 billion of Tier 2 pension funds into the custodial accounts of labour unions pension schemes - funds that have been outstanding for six years which the labour unions had been complaining bitterly and loudly about.

8. Reduce the suffering of Drivers through:

a)Stability of fuel Prices

b)Construction of good roads across the Country

c)Development of the Railway networks

d) Improved services of DVLA

e) Removal of taxes on spare parts

9. Reduce the suffering of Contractors through: the payment of majority of the arrears inherited from the incompetent John Mahama.

10. Reduce the suffering of Civil servants through:

a) addressing salary disparities.

b)Salary increment

11. Reduce the suffering of Farmers through:

a)Planting for Food and Jobs Programme

b)Reduction of the prices of fertilizers

c) One District one Warehouse

d) One Village One Dam

c)Mass Cocoa Spraying

12. Reduce the suffering of fishermen through:

a) Regular supply of premix fuel.

b)Control of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

13. Reduce the suffering of Industries through:

a)Solving the problem of Dumsor; ensuring regular supply of electricity.

b)Better Policy Rate of 16%

C)Regular supply of Water

d)Stability of the indicators of the Economy

e) Provision of Stimulus package for Companies

f) One District one Factory

14. Reduce the suffering of Artisans through implementation of the Year of Return Programme, thereby positively affecting sales of various Artisans across the Country.

15. Reduce the suffering of Kayayei through removal of taxes imposed on them by John Mahama.

16. Reduce the suffering of Men through:

a) Implementation of Free SHS Policy. Men are saved from the payment and worries of School Fees.

b)Creation of Jobs for several men under NABCO, Youth in Afforestation, One District one Factory, NEIP, Planting for Food and Jobs etc.

17. Reduce the suffering of Women through:

a) Completion of Mother and Baby Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

b) Implementation of Free SHS Policy

c)Provision of Assistance to them under MASLOC Initiative

d)Provision of jobs under NABCO, NEIP, One District one Factory etc.

e) LEAP Programme

18. Reduce the suffering of Ghanaians through:

a) Provision of Free water

b) Provision of Free Electricity

c) Free food to the vulnerable

d) Effective, efficient and prudent management of the Country's resources for the collective benefits of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo needs another four years in this year 2020 General Elections in order to further reduce the suffering of Ghanaians which was inflicted on them by the Incompetent John Mahama and the NDC Administration.

...Signed....

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)