Begoro: Stigmatization Against Health Workers On The Increase

Health workers at the Begoro Government Hospital in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region are crying over stigmatization after the hospital recorded its first of COVID-19 case.

It would be recalled that On April 5, a 65-year-old mango farmer who was admitted at the male ward of the hospital on the reported case of query tuberculosis, later developed a fever of about 40 degrees Celsius, management of the facility took a sample of his blood to Noguchi for testing, which proved positive for COVID-19.

Following this development, frontline workers at the Government Hospital in the area are in the state of worry as residents in the area are stigmatizing against them over possible fear of contracting the Virus.

Madam Millicent Annor Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the facility, narrating their ordeal to First1News said the level of stigmatization in the community is discouraging some of the health workers, labeling it as ‘discourtesy.’

She noted further that drivers are denying them access to their cars, food vendors in the community are refusing to sell food to the nurses with few ones who accept to sell also uses polythene bag to wrap their hand before they get hold of their money.

“Even drivers are also refusing to pick us when we need their services, due to the fear of contracting the disease. But that’s stigmatization and it is not encouraging us at all to continue with our services,” Millicent Annor unhappily recounted.

The exposed staff of the hospital who had contact with the patient and admitted patients at the male ward have all been quarantined for observation and testing. Meanwhile, the male ward has also been closed until further notice for fumigation. Ghana’s case of the deadly virus stands at 1,042 with 99 recoveries and 9 dead cases.

---First1News.com || Samuel Sackey