Disbursement Of COVID-19 Trust Fund To Begin This Week

The utilization of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund will begin this week to pave the way for various activities aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 to begin.

Chairperson of the Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo who disclosed this said the fund will serve the main purpose of assisting those in need.

“We will be very active to start distribution and so on and so forth. We know that each contribution we have received is going to help in combating the disease because we will be strengthening and supporting those involved in the combat activities as well as to help to alleviate the plight of the needy.”

Last month, President Nana Akufo-Addo established the COVID-19 Trust Fund to solicit support from Ghanaians as the country fights the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his fifth national address to the nation disclosed that the COVID-19 National Trust Fund had so far received a total sum of GH¢8.75 million in the form of donations from the general public.

He noted that the stated amount also includes US$600,000 and commended Ghanaians and institutions for heeding to the clarion call to support the initiative.

What the Fund seeks to do

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has in a short while received many donations and contributions from businesses and individuals to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease.

President Akufo-Addo donated his April, May and June salaries as seed money for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued in the President's steps and also donated three months' salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the COVID-19 Fund.

Parliament has contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye donating half of his three months' salary to the Fund.

Other groups and associations have also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health services in the country.

The Trust which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo is aimed at being used to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

---citinewsroom