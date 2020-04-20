Covid-19: Check The List Of Social Gatherings Banned

President Akufo-Addo has lifted the partial lockdown of the country effective on Monday, April 20.

He said some social gatherings will remain suspended.

In a televised address on Sunday night, President Akufo-Addo advocated for greater adherence to the ban on social gatherings as well as social distancing protocols first announced on Wednesday, March 15.

The President said those measures which include a suspension on all public gatherings are still in force and have not been relaxed.

"In here, I am referring to the suspension of all public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, parties, nightclubs, drinking spots, beaches, festivals, political rallies, religious activities and sporting events. All educational facilities, private and public, are to remain closed," the President said.

The public gatherings that are still suspended as announced by the President are;

Conferences Workshops Funerals Parties Nightclubs Drinking spots Beaches Festivals Funerals Political rallies Religious activities Sporting events All educational facilities - private and public remain closed

Businesses

The President explained that businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate, observing staff management and workplace protocols, with the view to achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols.

Public transport

Operators of public transport services are also to continue observing social distancing and hygiene protocols.

He said: "Operators of public transport including our buses, trotros and taxis are to continue to run with the minimum number of passengers as they have been doing for the last three weeks in maintaining social distancing.

"They must also continue to ensure the maintenance of enhanced hygienic conditions in all vehicles and terminals by providing amongst others hand sanitisers, running water and soap for washing your hands. Domestic airlines are required to adhere to the same protocols".

Social distancing in Markets

President Akufo-Addo further directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to continue to implement measures to enhance conditions of hygiene in markets and expand the policy of alternate days for alternate products to improve social distancing in all markets.

"The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, together with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies will continue to implement measures to enhance conditions of hygiene in markets and expand the policy of alternate days for alternate products to improve social distancing in all markets," he said.

The President encouraged all Ghanaians to wear face masks and also implored bereaved persons to conduct private burials of their loved ones with not more than 25 persons in attendance.

