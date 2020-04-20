We Need Sanitizers For Our Inmates – DSP Ziniel

The Public Relations Officer of Ghana Prisons Service in the Central Region, DSP Ziniel, has called on the public to support the prisons with gloves, sanitizers, soap among others as we battle against COVID-19.

He said, although the prison services are doing its best to provide some basic items for the inmates to use to protect themselves from the menace, congestion in the prisons and daily activities of wardens make the current provisions inadequate.

Speaking on Hard Truth on Ahomka FM and Ocean 1TV, DSP Ziniel emphasized that the current situations in our prisons amid the COVID-19 pandemic poses a great danger to the inmates, prison officers and their families and as such the urgent need for basic protective equipment cannot be overemphasized.

DSP Ziniel further indicated that education on Covid-19 has been enhanced in the various prisons amid other restrictive measures designed to limit visitation by families and friends of inmates.

Although practicing social distances seems to be a major challenge in our prisons, DSP Zineil said the recent amnesty given by the President; His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has released some pressure from the prisons.

He encouraged churches, philanthropists, and individuals to continue to extend their support to the prisons.

Addressing issues related to unauthorized sanitizers and other products on the markets, a senior regulatory officer at the Food and drugs authority in the Central Regional, Mr. J.C Okyere admonished persons who might have produced local sanitizers in their homes and wish to donate to other institutions, agencies or organizations to first and foremost bring samples for approval from the Food and Drugs Authority.

He said, once the product is going to be used by others, there is a need for regulators to ensure the safety and quality of the product before its use.